Secretary of State Jon Husted’s office said that he was beginning to collect questions tweeted @JonHusted and including #AskSOSHusted on Tuesday. He planned to respond to them live on Wednesday during the town hall set to begin at 11 a.m.

Husted’s office said he also planned to share information on how Ohioans can find the resources they need to vote.

The 2016 presidential election is Nov. 8.