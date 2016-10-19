Oak Harbor campaigns for police levy

If approved, village police would be in a better position to serve residents, police Chief Steve Weirich said.

“The village lost a substantial amount of funding from the state, which impacted us,” Weirich said. “We used some of that funding for our equipment, which includes vehicles, breath alcohol testing equipment and tasers.”

Several of the village’s police cruisers haven’t been replaced despite being more than almost 15 years old. The village purchased old tasers from Toledo police to help offset costs, too.

The village faced cuts after the state eliminated the estate tax, which annually provided thousands of extra dollars to Oak Harbor. The village has spent the last few years adapting the changing economic landscape.

“The village has reduced its expenses from the top down,” administrator Randall Genzman said.

Since February 2014, the village has trimmed more than $731,000 from its general fund, and made a total of $1.3 million in cuts throughout the village. This includes leaving vacant positions unfilled, eliminating certain benefits for village employees, and reducing overtime hours.

“While these cuts remain in place, this has caused many residents to become concerned about reinvestment in our community,” Genzman said. “If the police levy should not pass, all cuts that have been made for all general fund departments would remain in place. Additional cuts to services currently provided may also be required, pending further review.”

The issue: a new 2.87-mill police levy levy; to begin in 2017 if approved

• Cost to a $100,000 homeowner: $100 annually

• Money created: The proposed levy would raise $118,470 in additional revenue for police operations. It would be eligible for renewal every five years.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister