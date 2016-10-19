Candidates convey campaigns during Huron public forum

A mix of six incumbents and challengers representing both major political parties participated in a candidates forum Tuesday at Huron’s McCormick Junior High School. The Huron Library and the Huron Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event.

Among those speaking:

• Erie County commission candidates Jim Lang (D), Matt Old (R) and Pat Shenigo (D)

• 89th House District candidates Steve Arndt (R) and Larry Hartlaub (D)

• 2nd Senate District candidates Randy Gardner (R)

Many attendees asked questions. Here is a sampling of one inquiry and the subsequent responses from each race:

Erie County commission

Q: Many jobs in Erie County pay less than what many consider is a livable wage. If elected, what are your plans to address this problem?

• Lang: Unfortunately, the county just can’t go out and raise the minimum wage. A person needs to make at least $15 an hour to make a decent living, but it will be up to the state representatives, senators and legislators to bring it into law and raise it.

• Old: There is no magic wand at the county level that we can wave and adjust wages and the overall business climate. A lot of that falls to the state and national levels. We can work with business owners to make sure we have great infrastructure and good water lines so businesses want to come in.

• Shenigo: The county can provide opportunities through JobsOhio and our jobs store. There is literally thousands of jobs that are available right now, many of which are paying $50,000 or $60,000 a year. But the training isn’t there. We have great schools for that — EHOVE (Career Center), Terra (State Community College) and (BGSU) Firelands — and we have to encourage involvement for that.

89th House District

Q: How will you improve the Ohio Veterans Home so its residents, the veterans, have the best experience possible?

• Arndt: It will get all of the full attention I can give it. There are a number of things I see going on there, and financial support is not a concern. My concern is that those veterans who call it home have the ability to freely do the things they can do in any other setting to enjoy themselves.

• Hartlaub: It’s a great place. They have a great director in place. They are doing great work over there. We can work on the remodeling effort to make it feel more like a home for people so they’re comfortable. It really is like a small village in there.

2nd Senate District

Q: How will you address the problem of human trafficking?

• Gardner: In the last state budget, which went through my subcommittee, we passed legislation that included the University of Toledo being the center of research on this topic. But we need to support law enforcement. We need to be in the schools. We need to provide mental health and support addiction services. It’s a multifaceted problem. Where we know it happens, we need to reach out and be of help.

Note: Gardner’s opponent Kirk Halliday did not appear during the event.

