Sandusky County Sheriffs debate today

FREMONT — The Sandusky Register, as part of its In Schools debate series, will moderate a debate for the Sandusky County sheriff’s race at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Townsend Community School.

Incumbent sheriff Kyle Overmyer faces retired detective James Consolo and Perkins Police Lt. Chris Hilton in the November election.

Editor Matt Westerhold will moderate the debate which will be aired live at sanduskyregister.com.

Both Consolo and Hilton agreed to the debate. Overmyer did not respond to several invitations.

The debate is open to the public.

Students at Townsend Community School, as well as the Sandusky Register, have an opportunity to ask the candidates opportune, and to the point, questions and receive responsive answers.

Want to go

The Sandusky Register's In School debate

Sandusky County Sheriff’s Debate

1 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 18

Townsend Community School

207 Lowell St., Castalia

2016 Register in-schools debate schedule, sponsored by BGSU Firelands

• 10:30 a.m. Monday at Clyde High School involving the Sandusky County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Tom Stierwalt versus challenger Tim Braun

• 1 p.m. Tuesday at Danbury High School involving the 89th House District candidates: incumbent Steve Arndt versus challenger Larry Hartlaub

• 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Monroeville High School involving the U.S. 4th Congressional District candidates: incumbent Jim Jordan versus Janet Garrett

• 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Townsend Community School involving the Sandusky County sheriff candidates: incumbent Kyle Overmyer versus challenger Chris Hilton and James Consolo.

• 10 a.m.Oct. 20 at Huron High School involving the Erie County commission candidates: challengers Jim Lang versus Matt Old

• 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Norwalk High School involving the 57th House District candidates: challengers Tom Dunlap versus Dick Stein

• 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Liberty Aviation Museum involving the Ottawa County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Mark Mulligan versus challenger James VanEerten

Note: The Register’s Decision 2016 election coverage is sponsored by Mathews Ford Lincoln in Sandusky. All debates will be available for on-demand viewing online at sanduskyregister.com.