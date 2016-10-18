Ohioans request more than 1.2 million absentee ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state’s elections chief says Ohioans have requested more than 1.2 million absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says more than 1,245,000 absentee ballot applications were received statewide as of Friday. That includes over 19,000 requests from military and overseas voters.

Husted says about 1.4 million absentee ballots had been requested by this point in the 2012 election.

Residents in the swing state can vote absentee by mail or in person without having to give a reason. Elections boards must receive absentee ballot applications by noon on Nov. 5, and completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7.

Absentee ballots already have started going out. Husted says more than 74,000 ballots have been cast by mail and in person so far.