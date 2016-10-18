Trump supporter fights back against sign stealers

But if it happens again, he won’t need to spot the perpetrator because that person will leave his property “black-handed.”

Earlier this week, the Shepherd’s Shoreline Construction owner placed special “Black Molly” gear lube around the edges of his Trump signs on Meigs Street.

Anyone coming into contact with the sticky, dark tar-like substance can only remove it by using gasoline, mineral spirits or some other strong cleanser. It won’t come off someone’s skin with plain old soap and water.

Why go to such extreme tactics?

“The damn liberals keep stealing my signs,” Bickley said in a video circulating on Facebook. “When they steal our signs, they will have to have gasoline to get that s--- off.”

Bickley then talked to the Register, further explaining his position.

“We keep putting up signs, and they keep stealing them,” Bickley said. “Whoever is stealing them, they get real mean. They take the plastic off and take the steel frame, ball it up and throw it in my landscaping. But now if you grab my signs, (the substance) won’t come off your hands. I want to make them look silly.”

He has a message for anyone thinking about tempting with his signs.

“Leave my signs alone until Donald Trump wins the race,” said Bickley, who supports the Republican presidential candidate’s policies on immigration and the Second Amendment. “He’s an awesome man, and he’s going to bring America back around.”

