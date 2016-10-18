Jabs, counter-jabs at Sandusky Co. sheriff debate

Full Decision 2016 Coverage

CASTALIA — Two of three candidates for the Sandusky County sheriff clashed on some issues, but they both agreed Sheriff Kyle Overmyer should have been there to answer to the public.

The Register’s 2016 In School Debate series, sponsored by BGSU Firelands, continued Tuesday with a sheriff’s debate at Townsend Community School.

Overmyer finds himself in the middle of an election with a 43-count criminal indictment — including felony drug and theft charges — leading to his suspension from office but not his removal from next month’s ballot.

His trial is scheduled fro March, but he hasn’t withdrawn from the race.

“I personally think he should have been here to answer to the people. Its not easy getting up here. I think he got off easy not showing up. I think he should have came here, took questions and debated with us so the public could inform themselves better of whats going on,” said retired sheriff’s Captain Jim Consolo, one of two independent candidates challenging Overmyer.

“I also believe he owed it to the people of Sandusky County to be here,” said Perkins Township police lieutenant Chris Hilton, the other independent candidate. “Both of us are going to represent thousands of voters. Literally thousands of voters are going to vote for us and for him. He owes it to those thousands of people to be here and speak to them. He should have been here to speak to them. Where he is at, what he is doing, what is he thinking and why he is continuing to run for sheriff?”

Consolo and Hilton said the sheriff’s office needs to be fixed.

“I have already prepared myself in the event I am elected with a professional staff that I have organized to deal with the problems,” Consolo said, responding to a question about how he would go about making the fixes that are necessary.

“I know the people who work there, who they are and what they are about. I know what needs to be done. First thing you have to do is get your administrative staff organized and set and staff addressing the issue person-by-person.”

He said it would take “six months to a year to start to get things back in order.”

Hilton responded by saying there is no way to know how long it would take. But, he did know one thing.

“The day I step foot in that sheriff’s office wearing that uniform driving a marked car being the sheriff of Sandusky County everyone will held accountable to treating people with respect, honesty and reliability,” Hilton said “I believe the fact that I do not know all those people that I have experience with a police department that went through something very similar to what the sheriff’s office is going through now I bring the experience necessary to weed those people out.”

Consolo hit back.

“That is one of the things, Mr. HIlton I know the people here. I know who is not doing their job. I know who was being dishonest. Whether I could prove it at the time is a different story. I know who belongs in what position or who has the knowledge to be a detective, or the knowledge to be a road deputy. Anyone who treated the public with disrespect, it is not going to happen I will come back and take care of it right now,” Consolo said.

Hilton did not hesitate.

“You have been retired three years. You had your opportunity and failed to act. You failed to act when you were command staff. You chose to leave instead of staying and fixing the problem,” Hilton said.

Consolo countered.

“You are wrong Mr. Hilton because I was not in a position of authority to do anything other than report wrong doings and that is what I did every single time. I did not tolerate it. You had your own problems when you were promoted, by a chief that went to federal prison, to Lieutenant. As Lieutenant you said nothing you did nothing.

