Eric Trump leads Trump rally in Norwalk

Eric Trump described himself as a "civilian" rather than a person experienced in politics, but said he's been working every day to help his father, Donald Trump, campaign for president. He spoke shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

In his 12-minute speech, Trump, 32, a businessman in The Trump Organization who raises money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, told a crowd behind the VFW post on U.S. 250 in Norwalk, defined his father's mission as "taking back our country from people who are driving it into the ground."

He said his father will support veterans, rebuild the military and stand behind law enforcement officers. He faulted Bill Clinton for signing the NAFTA trade treaty and said income has been dropping in the U.S. for years. He accused Hillary Clinton of lying to the FBI about her email practices. Citing media reports, he said Hillary Clinton obtained a debate question in advance from Democratic official Donna Brazile before a town hall appearance with Bernie Sanders.

At one point, people in the crowd started chanting "Lock her up!," prompting Trump to remark, "That didn't take long."

"We're going to make this country strong again. We're going to make America safe again," he said.

After the rally, Rob Duncan, Norwalk's mayor and the chairman of the Huron County Republican Party, and Trump led a group of people over to the election board, so they could cast early in-person absentee ballots for Trump.

Absentee ballot results are announced first on election day, Duncan explained, and Ohio needs to show support for Trump to encourage voters in the western U.S.

Trump supporters at Tuesday's rally included area resident Larry Janey, who wore a "Make America Great Again" t-shirt with a handwritten message, "No lying Hillary," written on the back. He also wore a "Hillary for Prison" hat.

"I'm a veteran. I can see the country going basically to hell," Janey said.

Elizabeth McDermott, 19, Amherst, wore a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap.

"He's going to create a lot of jobs. He supports our veterans," she said.