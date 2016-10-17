Submit your OC prosecutor debate questions

Incumbent Mark Mulligan, a Democrat, will face Republican challenger James VanEerten in the Register’s debate series.

Sponsored by BGSU Firelands, the debate program ordinarily gives students the opportunity to ask questions important in their communities.

This time, community members, including students and others, are invited to submit questions for both candidates. Questions emailed to pfanner@sanduskyregister.com could be featured during the upcoming debate.

Questions must be posed to both candidates and written so each person can answer. The Register reserves the right to edit or reject questions.

Candidate background

Mulligan was elected as prosecutor in 1997.

He grew up in Oak Harbor and lives in Elmore with his wife, Susan. They have four children.

“I will be proud to serve the community again,” Mulligan previously told the Register. “It is a humbling experience to serve justice with the diligence, integrity and fairness that the citizens have come to expect and deserve.”

VanEerten earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Toledo. He received his law degree from Capital University in 2008.

He worked as a court magistrate for Judge Bruce Winters in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court prior entering this election. Today he works as a court administrator and operates a private law practice in Port Clinton.

VanEerten lives in Danbury Township with his wife, Stacey, and their daughter, Laine.

“My goal is to ensure that justice prevails in our community,” VanEerten said. “I will make certain that your concerns are heard and will treat everyone with fairness and justice.”

Want to go?

WHAT: Ottawa County Prosecutor Debate

WHEN: 7 p.m., Oct. 27

WHERE: Liberty Aviation Museum, 3515 E. State Road, Port Clinton.

MORE: Email debate questions to pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, or mail them to the Sandusky Register at 314 W. Market St., Sandusky, OH, 44870. Please include your first name and where you’re from.

Read more decision 2016 news.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister