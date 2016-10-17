Marcy Kaptur and Jim Jordan have plenty of campaign funds

Meanwhile, in the Fourth District race, incumbent U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, has a similarly gigantic fund raising lead over Democratic challenger Janet Garrett, the Democratic candidate he defeated two years ago.

For the reporting period that ended Sept. 30, Kaptur said she had $561,597 of cash on hand, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission. During the Jan. 1, 2015 to Sept. 30, 2016, time period, she took in $818,247 of contributions and spent $625,894.

Larson, who lives in the Cleveland area, reported $4,231 of cash on hand as of Sept. 30. From Jan. 1 last year to Sept. 30, he took in $26,665 in contributions and spent $22,432.

Kaptur, a heavy favorite to win re-election, defeated her Republican challenger in 2014, Richard May, 106,338 to 50,792.

An analysis of Kaptur's contributions carried out by the Center for Responsive Politics, which publishes its information at OpenSecrets.org, shows that Kaptur got plenty of money from companies and lawyers but that labor unions also backed her strongly.

The analysis says her top contributors during the 2015-2016 election cycle came from Political Action Committees representing American Crystal Sugar ($15,000), the American Federation of Teachers ($15,000), FirstEnergy Corp. ($15,000), the Boilermakers Union ($14,500) and the Credit Union National Association ($14,000).

The top five industries giving her money were electrical utilities ($60,500), industrial unions ($51,500), transportation unions ($44,500), public sector unions ($40,500) and lawyers ($33,400).

Jordan, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, had $1,260,891 of cash on hand as of Sept. 30, while Garrett had $30,173.

Jordan and Garrett also faced off in the 2014 election. Jordan won easily, getting 124,215 votes compared to 59,112 for Garrett.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, labor unions don't give Jordan as much support as they give to Kaptur. Instead, the Republican congressman gets backing from conservative groups and from businesses.

Jordan's top five contributors were Freedomworks PAC ($24,933), Alphabet Inc. ($15,000), the National Auto Dealers Association ($11,000), Tennessee Industrial Electronics ($10,800) and Covington & Burling ($10,000).

Freedomworks says it promotes "free markets and individual liberty." Its 2016 scorecard gave Jordan a score of 93 percent, while Kaptur got 13 percent.

Jordan's top industry donors were Republican and conservative groups ($46,013), manufacturing and distributing ($38,700) and lawyers and law firms ($30,270).