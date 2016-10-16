Candidates speak to voters in Port Clinton

Dozens of residents attended the public forum at the Port Clinton Elks Lodge to hear from candidates up for election in November.

The event was sponsored by the the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Port Clinton's chapter of Business and Professional Women.

Whether it was candidates competing for local seats, or longtime state officials fighting for votes, each person highlighted key issues impacting Ottawa County.

Among those issues: Lake Erie's health; the heroin epidemic; law enforcement and courts; and local economic growth.

"It was an exceptional evening," Port Clinton Schools superintendent Pat Adkins said. "I'm happy we got to hear from a lot of different candidates."

Adkins asked state officials for their opinions on standardized tests and state education policies. Port Clinton Schools teachers recently united against the state's testing policy. They called for officials to reconsider their views on education.

"For my question, I honestly didn't know their position on that issue," Adkins said. "It was really nice to have a chance to ask questions to the candidates."

State rep. Steve Arndt, R-Port Clinton, and challenger Lawrence Hartlaub both agreed that standardized tests are not ideal. Additionally, the candidates endorsed the idea of local school boards having more control of future testing procedures.

Who will appear on the November ballot in Ottawa County?

Steve Arndt* 89th House District Republican Lawrence Hartlaub 89th House District Democrat Marcy Kaptur* 9th Congressional District Democrat Donald Larson 9th Congressional District Republican Mark Stahl* Ottawa County commissioner Republican Chris Redfern Ottawa County commissioner Democrat JoEllen Regal* Ottawa County commissioner Democrat Mark Coppeler Ottawa County commissioner Republican Mark Mulligan* Ottawa County prosecutor Democrat James VanEerten Ottawa County prosecutor Republican Gary A. Kohli* Clerk of courts Democrat Steve Levorchick* Ottawa County sheriff Democrat Virginia Park* Ottawa County recorder Democrat Nathan Daniels Ottawa County recorder Republican Robert Hille* Ottawa County treasurer Democrat Robert Lajti, Jr.* Ottawa County engineer Democrat Daniel Cadigan* Coroner Democrat

Note: Names with the asterisk symbol represent incumbent.