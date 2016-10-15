Danson, Steenburgen cheer on Hillary Clinton

Hollywood stars and spouses Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen spoke to Clinton supporters at the Erie County Democratic Party headquarters Saturday morning.

Danson is best known for his role on the NBC comedy “Cheers.” Steenburgen had a starring role in “Back to the Future Part III.”

“This is our eighth or ninth state we’ve been to and our second trip to Ohio,” Steenburgen said. “We’re doing this at Hillary’s request as opposed to sitting on TV in Los Angeles.”

Steenburgen and Danson said they were sent to thank Democratic office volunteers across the country for working hard on Clinton’s campaign.

“To us, you’re the heroes,” Steenburgen said. “You’re on the front lines.”

Danson and Steenburgen’s visit meant a great deal to area Clinton supporters.

“Their visit charged everyone up,” said Amy Grubbe, chairwoman for the Erie County Democratic Party. “It lets the volunteers know they’re appreciated for what they’re doing. Unfortunately, candidates can’t get out to see every volunteer. Having Ted and Mary come in and talk to everyone on a personal level is very important.”

The stars’ tour across the country coincided with early voting in Ohio, which started Oct. 12. Danson used the opportunity to explain his faith in Clinton.

“When I’m not acting, I’m talking about the environment,” Danson said. “Hillary (is someone) with global connections who has worked on this issue for years, who can multitask and deal with the important stuff in our lives. You need someone who admits this (issue) is genuine.”

He continued: “I would trust my grandchildren, and do, with Hillary. She is who you think she is. She is who you’re fighting hard for.”

