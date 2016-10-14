Sandusky commissioners clash on possible term limit changes

This fall, city residents face an important ballot question: Should the allotted time frame the seven elected officials can serve increase?

If approved by a majority of voters, the new law would take effect on Jan. 1.

What’s at stake:

• The system in place today (a “no” vote): Voters can elect commissioners two times in a row, thus serving eight consecutive years. After sitting out four full successive years, a former commissioner can run again and serve a maximum of two consecutive terms, or eight years, in office.

• The system proposed (a “yes” vote): Voters can elect commissioners three times in a row, thus serving 12 consecutive years. After sitting out four full successive years, a former commissioner can run again and serve a maximum of three consecutive terms, or 12 years, in office.

The proposal would also allow appointed commissioners, filling a board vacancy, to serve three full terms after finishing a partial term of less than two years. An appointed commissioner serving for more than two years could run for two full terms but not three.

Two commissioners, who share opposing viewpoints on the legislation, shared their stances and argued their cases in op-ed pieces submitted to the Register:

Naomi Twine, who’s against the charter change

I will vote “no” on Issue No. 2 for the following reasons:

• The original proposal called for allowing a commissioner filling an unexpired term to be permitted to run for their own two full terms. I am not opposed to such a proposal because someone who steps up to complete someone else’s term shouldn’t be prevented from pursuing two full terms. But the proposal was changed from its original intent. Instead voters are being asked to affirm all seven commissioners be able to run for three consecutive terms.

• I am against current sitting commissioners approving charter changes that would have a direct benefit to current sitting commissioners.

• I believe in checks and balances for elected officials and consider the charter review commission a check and balance. The matter should have gone before the charter review commission for proper public input, vetting and recommendation.

• Citizens who desire to become part of the governing process should have a reasonable chance to do so. Minorities, young adults and others who many not have lucrative financial backing to compete against incumbents or someone who has significant name recognition, especially in smaller communities like Sandusky, could have a difficult time winning.

Dick Brady, who’s for the charter change

The first modification alters the existing language that presently prevents a commissioner, who is appointed to a vacancy, from serving a second term.

For example, under the current charter, anyone who serves even one day of an appointed term may only serve for one additional four-year term.

In the last decade, residents have filled four vacated commission seats.

The proposed charter change language for issue No. 2 will allow anyone appointed to a commission seat to serve up to two years in office without this time counting against them on the term limit rule.

This new language parallels the language used for statewide officeholders.

I believe that this change helps to ensure effective leaders can remain in office without being penalized for accepting a critically important civic duty in our government.

In the interest of full disclosure, my service falls into this category within our charter because I served as an appointed commissioner for less than one year in 2011, and I am now limited to the four-year term I was elected to in 2013, which started Jan. 1, 2014.

Additionally, the majority of the commission believed that adding provisions for a third term would bolster the effectiveness and consistency of the commission.

Holding this office requires a broad knowledge of the intricacies of our government.

The ability to be effective in this elected position often comes late in the first term. Adding a third term will increase the effectiveness of these individuals as well as provide some continuity to our government.

Every four years, the electorate will continue to possess the ultimate term limit instrument: the ballot box.

To limit, in any way, those individuals who are willing to run for this office, to serve if elected, and who are passionate about our city and its future, is a true disservice to our community.

