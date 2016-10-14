Sandusky County Sheriffs debate Tuesday

Incumbent sheriff Kyle Overmyer faces retired detective James Consolo and Perkins Police Lt. Chris Hilton in the November election.

Editor Matt Westerhold will moderate the debate which will be aired live at sanduskyregister.com.

Both Consolo and Hilton agreed to the debate. Overmyer did not respond to several invitations.

The debate is open to the public.

Students at Townsend Community School, as well as the Sandusky Register, have an opportunity to ask the candidates opportune, and to the point, questions and receive responsive answers.

Want to go

The Sandusky Register's In School debate

Sandusky County Sheriff’s Debate

1 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 18

Townsend Community School

207 Lowell St., Castalia