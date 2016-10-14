Hartlaub criticizes TV spot

Hartlaub, a Port Clinton Democrat and the Ottawa County auditor, also is unhappy Arndt won't say who he supports for president.

A 30-second TV ad, "Larry Hartlaub Wants To Turn Back the Clock," also available on YouTube, puts the words "Larry Hartlaub Crushing Taxes" on the screen as a voice says, "Hartlaub supports tax hikes that hurt families and crush small businesses."

In an email to supporters Hartlaub wrote, "The ad makes slanderous claims about my beliefs and then cites my own website as the source. For example, it intentionally distorts my fight to reduce the sales tax and expand the Earned Income Tax Credit as an attempt to raise taxes. I’m not sure how anybody could misinterpret my mission to cut taxes for working families as the exact opposite, but that’s apparently what my opponent has chosen to do."

The ad and Hartlaub both are apparently referring to statement on tax policy at Hartlaub's campaign site, which says:

"Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit for lower income working families would not only put money in the hands of people that need it, but it also encourages work and makes it more rewarding.

"Over the last five years, the state house has been cutting taxes for the top earners in Ohio at the expense of the middle class. And they are cutting long-term commitments to local government to fund these cuts. In turn, your local governments (such as schools, cities and villages) are forced to either cut services or raise taxes for everyone. The state government also cut the top end of the progressive income tax and replaced it with an increase in the regressive sale tax. It is clear to me who the state house is working for and it is not the average Ohioan."

Arndt, asked about the ad, noted that it was put out by the Ohio House Republican Organizational Committee. "It wasn't anything that I generated," Arndt said.

Brad Miller, a spokesman for the group that did the commercial, noted that Hartlaub's site attacks Republicans for passing income tax cuts during the last several years.

"If you are opposed to the tax cuts that have been enacted he likely would come to Columbus and vote to raise them," Miller said.

Hartlaub, who supports Hillary Clinton for president, has been pressing Arndt to declare his preference, too. Arndt has refused, saying that he's focused on local issues and the 89th House District, which includes Erie and Ottawa counties.

In a statement, Hartlaub said voters deserve to know if Arndt supports GOP nominee Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexually assaulting women and has made controversial statements about Mexicans and Muslims.

"I believe that real leadership is denouncing misogyny even when it’s politically inconvenient for you," Hartlaub said.

Ardnt replied that he continues to maintain his opinion on the presidential race is irrelevant.

"He's not focused on the district so he's not familiar with the issues in the district," Arndt said.

Arndt said he believes Hartlaub is "frustrated" because labor groups and business groups are both supporting Arndt. Arndt recently announced the endorsement of the AFL-CIO North Central Labor Council.