GOP's Portman, Democrat Strickland, face off in 1st debate

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman and Ted Strickland will square off on Friday in Youngstown.

The debate comes amid renewed attention to the Senate race after Portman pulled his endorsement of Trump following the release of a 2005 video, which captures the Republican presidential nominee making lewd comments about women.

Portman said he had hoped to support Trump out of respect for the millions of people who voted for him.

Strickland, a former Ohio governor, released ads this week calling Portman cowardly.

Portman has been well ahead of Strickland in fundraising and polls.

The two meet again in Columbus on Monday and in Cleveland on Oct. 20.