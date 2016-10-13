Trump accuser is local woman

Rachel Crooks grew up in Green Springs and attended Clyde High School from 1998 to 2001, during which she was a four-year varsity athlete.

“She was All-Ohio in three sports. One of the greatest women in Clyde sports,” said John Cahill, former basketball couch.

“She is a wonderful person. I think highly of her.”

It took a lot of courage for Crooks to come forward, knowing she would receive a lot of ridicule, Cahill said.

Crooks works as coordinator of international student services for Bowling Green State University.

Crooks told the New York Times she came forward after Trump denied groping women.

The denial took place during the second debate when Trump answered a question about a recorded conversation of him discussing grabbing women and kissing them. He said it was just “locker room talk” and he had never acted in that manner.

Those admissions became public when a 2005 tape was made public Oct. 7. The tape shows Trump talking to “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush.

“I just start kissing them” Trump has been reported in various media as saying on the tape “It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything...Grab them by the p***y. You can do anything”

Crooks was 22-years old in 2005 and working as a receptionist for a real estate investment and development company in Trump Tower in Manhattan when she encountered Trump outside an elevator in the building. She introduced herself and they shook hands. But, Trump would not let go, began kissing her cheeks before kissing her directly on the mouth.

“It was so inappropriate,” Crooks told the Times “I was so upset that he thought I was so insignificant that he could do that.”

Crooks did not return phone calls or an email seeking an interview.

The article also tells the story of Jessica Leeds, who told of an incident three decades ago. Leeds also came forward after hearing Trump's denial during the second debate.

She found herself sitting beside Trump in a first-class cabin during a flight to New York. Like Crooks, it was the first time meeting Trump. Leeds told the New York Times that about 45 minutes into the flight Trump lifted the armrest and began grabbing her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt.

“He was like an Octopus,” Leeds said. “His hands were everywhere.”