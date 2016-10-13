NAACP NAACP hosting voter info forum Register • Today at 3:21 PM SANDUSKY — The Sandusky Unit of the NAACP invites the public to attend a Voter Information Forum from 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Sandusky Public Library, 114 W. Adams St. Candidates and ballot issue representatives have been invited to deliver a two-minute presentation reflective of their platform, followed by a facilitated question-and-answer session. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.