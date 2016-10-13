LIVE: Jordan vs. Garrett debate at Monroeville

Incumbent Jim Jordan will face challenger Janet Garrett at 1:30 p.m. from Monroeville High School.

Monroeville teacher invites area schools to congressional debate

The debate is part of the Register’s Decision 2016 Debate Series brought to you by BGSU Firelands.

2016 Register in-schools debate schedule, sponsored by BGSU Firelands

• 10:30 a.m. Monday at Clyde High School involving the Sandusky County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Tom Stierwalt versus challenger Tim Braun

• 1 p.m. Tuesday at Danbury High School involving the 89th House District candidates: incumbent Steve Arndt versus challenger Larry Hartlaub

• 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Monroeville High School involving the U.S. 4th Congressional District candidates: incumbent Jim Jordan versus Janet Garrett

• 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Townsend Community School involving the Sandusky County sheriff candidates: incumbent Kyle Overmyer versus challenger Chris Hilton and James Consolo.

• 10 a.m.Oct. 20 at Huron High School involving the Erie County commission candidates: challengers Jim Lang versus Matt Old

• 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Norwalk High School involving the 57th House District candidates: challengers Tom Dunlap versus Dick Stein

• 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Liberty Aviation Museum involving the Ottawa County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Mark Mulligan versus challenger James VanEerten

Note: The Register’s Decision 2016 election coverage is sponsored by Mathews Ford Lincoln in Sandusky. All debates will be available for on-demand viewing online at sanduskyregister.com.