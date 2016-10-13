EC Republican Women dinner set for Wednesday

The $25 cost includes a full meal and covers tax and gratuity. Anyone, no matter man or women, Democrat or Republican, can attend the event.

Attendees must make reservations by Saturday. To do so, email nana44839@aol.com or call 419-626-4395.

The evening’s featured speaker is Brad Maguth, an award-winning researcher and teacher who currently serves overseas as an associate professor in the department of curricular and instructional studies in the LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education at the University of Akron. He will discuss his travels and experiences in China and share research on what Chinese students have learned about the U.S. and what U.S. students know about China.