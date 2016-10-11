Ohioans must register by Tuesday to cast presidential votes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans have until Tuesday to register to vote in next month’s presidential election.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says voters registered by Oct. 11 also will have the opportunity to weigh in on congressional and state legislative races, justices of the Ohio Supreme Court and appellate judges, and members of the state Board of Education.

Around the state, local candidates and more than 1,800 local issues, including school levies, also are on ballots.

Absentee and in-person early voting may begin Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The candidates are no strangers to the state this week. Democrat Hillary Clinton campaigned Monday in Columbus. Republican Donald Trump was scheduled to campaign Thursday in Cincinnati, the same day President Barack Obama planned to attend the Ohio Democratic Party’s annual state dinner in Columbus