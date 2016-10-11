Erie County Health Department seeks renewal levy

Because the levy is a renewal, approval means the health department is not seeking a tax increase.

The health department approved a replacement levy in 2005, while Pete Schade took over as health commissioner, but has relied on renewal levies since then, opting not to raise taxes.

"When the levies come up for discussion with the board, we usually look at both avenues we can take, a renewal or a replacement," Schade said.

The department always has gone with renewals, seeking other sources of funding instead, such as additional local, state and federal grants, he said.

"The the cost of that levy, we provide a lot of services," Schade said. "We are in good shape, we are in a good spot, and we are going to keep moving forward."

The health department has three separate levies, 0.2-mill, 0.3-mill and 0.5-mill. They add up to a 1-mill levy that brings in about $2.2 million a year.

The three levies generate about 28 percent of the department's annual budget, which in 2016 was about $7.3 million. Levies used to generate about 40 percent of the budget, Schade said.

The issue: 0.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

• Cost to a $100,000 homeowner: $6.13 a year, the same amount currently being paid.

• Money created: If approved, about $430,000 each year would be generated for current expenses.

• Purpose: The levy aims to provide enough local money that combined with fees and local, state and federal funding sources provides money for health department programs, including the sanitarians who inspect local restaurants and pools, the nurses who provide vaccinations and other public health services, the community medical clinic, the dental clinic, school nurses at local schools and other public health programs.

• Why: The health department must obtain local funds to support its programs but has not asked taxpayers for a tax increase since 2005, preferring to seek additional funding from other sources.