Sandusky County prosecutor declines to debate

Incumbent prosecutor Thomas Stierwalt faces attorney Tim Braun in the November election.

Stierwalt on Friday afternoon declined to participate in the debate after more than a week of phone calls from the Register to confirm whether he would or would not be a part of the debate.

He did not state a reason why he would not participate.

Braun quickly accepted the invitation and is ready to discuss the issues of the office, Braun said.

“It is the only chance for the public to hear from the candidates. At this point, there is a bunch of kids waiting who want to hear from him as well. That is a shame,” Braun said.

“This race for county prosecutor is very important.”

Stierwalt and his office have problems dealing with the families of victims: such as the Limberios family, the Vitte family, the Jones family and the Burdine family.

The Sandusky County prosecutors office has been accused of telling the family of a young rape victim that she was a victim when they said she was a victim.

“It is disappointing when a public official acts in a way that disregards concerns members of the public have,” said Sandusky Register editor Matt Westerhold. “At the very least Mr. Stierwalt has been rude to members of the public, reporters and editors.”

2016 Register in-schools debate schedule, sponsored by BGSU Firelands

• 10:30 a.m. Monday at Clyde High School involving the Sandusky County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Tom Stierwalt versus challenger Tim Braun

• 1 p.m. Tuesday at Danbury High School involving the 89th House District candidates: incumbent Steve Arndt versus challenger Larry Hartlaub

• 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Monroeville High School involving the U.S. 4th Congressional District candidates: incumbent Jim Jordan versus Janet Garrett

• 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Townsend Community School involving the Sandusky County sheriff candidates: incumbent Kyle Overmyer versus challenger Chris Hilton and James Consolo.

• 10 a.m.Oct. 20 at Huron High School involving the Erie County commission candidates: challengers Jim Lang versus Matt Old

• 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Norwalk High School involving the 57th House District candidates: challengers Tom Dunlap versus Dick Stein

• 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Liberty Aviation Museum involving the Ottawa County prosecutor candidates: incumbent Mark Mulligan versus challenger James VanEerten

Note: The Register’s Decision 2016 election coverage is sponsored by Mathews Ford Lincoln in Sandusky. All debates will be available for on-demand viewing online at sanduskyregister.com.