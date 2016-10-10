The Sandusky County Republican party central committee met Monday evening and set Oct. 26 as the date to pick a successor to Overmyer, who was indicted in August on 43 criminal charges, including felony drug and theft charges.

A three-judge panel suspended Overmyer, and he is not appealing the suspension but is still running for re-election.

“The process to fight the suspension is unfair. We would rather let the voters decide in November whether to re-elect him,” Fremont attorney Andy Mayle, who is representing Overmyer, said.

“The statute says I cannot subpoena witnesses, I cannot cross -xamine any witness, I can be there in the room but I cannot even counsel him.”



HELP WANTED: Sheriff To apply for consideration to be interim sheriff of Sandusky County send letter of interest, resume and letters of references to: P.O. Box 412

Fremont, OH 43420 Deadline Oct. 19

The party’s central committee will review and vote on applications for interim sheriff when it meets later this month.

“Each candidate will get a chance to speak and we will vote out loud,” said party chairman Justin Smith.

The late October date was selected given the proximity to the election. The committee’s selection could give a ballot candidate for the office an advantage in the election if one of them were picked for the interim job.

When situations arise that give political parties the power to appoint an elected officeholder, whether someone is forced out or a vacancy is created by the death of an officeholder, the party usually selects a member of the party for the post.

“Do we continue with that or do we open it up?” one committee member asked.

“That we have to check on the statutes,” Smith said.

Former sheriff’s detective Jim Consolo, a Republican, and Perkins Township police Lt. Chris Hilton, a long-time county resident, and Overmyer are all on the November ballot.

Clyde police Chief Bruce Gower, a Republican who opposed Overmyer in the spring on the GOP primary ballot, also might be considered for the interim job if he applies.

Smith said any qualified law enforcement officer who wants the job should apply by the deadline, Oct. 19

Consolo and Hilton attended the central committee meeting and introduced themselves to committee members.

A decision to consider only Republicans would eliminate Hilton, a registered independent.

“I plan to apply. I hope they let me,” Hilton said.

Consolo said he’s been a registered Republican since the age of 18.

Diane Blue, who worked with Consolo spoke out in support of him.

“I feel he is fully qualified to be interim sheriff,” Blue said. “He will gain the respect of Sandusky County.”

Chief Gower also attended the party meeting.

“It all depends on their decision,” Gower said when asked if he would consider stepping in as interim sheriff.

Gower said he supports Hilton in the election.

If the party decides to consider only Republican candidates, however, he said he might submit his own resume to be interim sheriff.

The interim will serve through the end of Overmyer’s term this year.

It’s not clear what would be required if Overmyer is re-elected, but a victory would not remove the suspension ordered by the court.

Sheriff’s Captain Steve Stotz is currently in charge at the sheriff’s office.