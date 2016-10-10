Clinton to return to Ohio ahead of registration deadline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hillary Clinton is slated to campaign in Ohio on the eve of the key swing state’s voter registration deadline.

The Democratic presidential candidate plans to hold an event Monday evening at Ohio State University in Columbus.

Clinton’s campaign says she will urge Ohioans to register and vote early during her visit. Clinton also is expected to discuss her plans for the economy. Her stop follows Sunday’s presidential debate against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Tuesday is Ohio’s voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 election. Early voting begins on Wednesday.