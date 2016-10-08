No junk mail here: Absentee envelopes are different color, size this election

The absentee envelopes are a different color and different size than in the past. The envelope is white and is 6.125 inches by 10 inches. It will still have the “Official Election Mail” logo on the envelope.

If you return your ballot to the post office to mail it to the Erie County Board of Elections, please go inside the post office and go to the counter to mail it so it is properly postmarked. If you do not do this, it is possible that your ballot will not be postmarked properly.

Return postage for an absentee ballot is 68 cents.

Absentee/in-person early voting hours for the fall election

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17-21

• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24-28

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29

• 1-5 p.m. Oct. 30

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 4

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5

• 1-5 p.m. Nov. 6

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7