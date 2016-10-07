Pence visits Sandusky

Upon entering Erie County’s GOP headquarters, about 50 locals and volunteers greeted the very man they’re stumping for with a deafening ovation.

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence welcomed their cheers and returned the favor by taking photographs with all in attendance, signing campaign posters and even answering calls through phone banking.

Pence made an impromptu campaign stop Friday in Sandusky to drum up support for himself and running mate Donald Trump just one month before Election Day.

“I’m old school: Elections happen one precinct at a time, one vote at a time,” Pence said while addressing area Republicans. “What you are doing here — with the door hangers, with the phone calls, the yard signs — it’s going to make a difference, and we are going to bring Ohio home and make Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States.”

Pence engaged in conversation with many people, including Perkins High School seniors Justin Branum and Caroline Schuster.

“It was an awesome experience,” said Branum, who plans on voting this fall in his first eligible presidential election. “It’s so cool to be so close to someone that could be the second most powerful man in the world.”

Added Schuster: “I’m a fan of him. He’s happy that he has young voters here.”

Perkins Township trustee Tim Coleman, playing the role of ambassador, also briefly spoke with Pence.

“I just welcomed him to Erie County and Perkins Township and reminded him that this is a great place to live, and we also have a great lake out there. I told him if you want to come back and visit anytime, come right ahead.”

