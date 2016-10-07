Pence speaks to Register

PERKINS TWP. — Unlike other prominent Republicans, the GOP vice presidential nominee strongly supported Donald Trump during an impromptu campaign stop Friday in Sandusky.

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence explained why he backs his running mate in an exclusive one-on-one interview with the Register:

Q: Several former GOP legislators contend Donald Trump “makes a mockery” of Republican principles, including President George W. Bush. Why are they wrong? And why do you support Donald Trump?

Pence: I couldn’t be more honored to stand with Donald Trump as his running mate in this election because I think he’s got a vision to “make America great again” by putting into practice the very same things that Ronald Reagan did in the 1980s and frankly the very same things that president John F. Kennedy did in the 1960s.

(It’s) different than Hillary Clinton and her running mate, who want to raise taxes, increase regulation, expand Obamacare (and) continue the war on coal that has bene stifling American jobs.

Donald Trump wants to do what others have done before: cut taxes across the board, roll back excessive regulations, repeal Obamacare and end the war on coal. (Also we need) a commitment to rebuild the military after years of cutbacks that have frankly weakened our ability to defend our nation and defend our allies.

Lastly, I think the fact, with the passing of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, literally the balance of the Supreme Court is on the ballot, and Donald Trump as president of the United States, we’ll have a president who will appoint conservative jurors to the court who will uphold a strict interpretation of the Constitution and protect our most cherished liberties, including the Second Amendment.

So I think for Republicans, for independents, for many Democrats who share our belief that we can get this economy in Ohio moving again with time-honored principles of less taxes, less regulation, repealing Obamacare and ending the war on coal who believe that we can rebuild our military, stand tall in the world and who cherish those constitutional traditions.

I couldn’t be more honored to stand with him and encourage Republicans, Democrats and independents to join us.

