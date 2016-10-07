Clinton, Pence returning to Ohio for campaign events

Hillary Clinton will return to Ohio next week to campaign prior to the state’s voter registration deadline and a day after the second presidential debate.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign office says she will urge Ohioans to register and vote early during her visit to the Columbus area on Monday. Clinton will also discuss her plans for the economy. No other details of the visit were immediately available Friday.

The Republican vice presidential candidate was scheduled to campaign Friday in two northern Ohio cities. Mike Pence scheduled rallies in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville and in Rossford, near Toledo.

Tuesday is Ohio’s voter registration deadline for this fall’s presidential election.