Will he debate?

Incumbent prosecutor Thomas Stierwalt faces attorney Tim Braun in the November election.

The debate, however, seems to become a matter of will he or won't he.

Braun quickly accepted the invitation. Stierwalt, despite repeated calls, has not committed to the debate.

Whether Stierwalt comes ready for a debate or if it becomes a forum for people to hear from Braun, he will be ready to discuss the issues of the office, Braun said.

“It is the only chance for the public to hear from the candidates. At this point, there is a bunch of kids waiting who want to hear from him as well. That is a shame,” Braun said.

“This race for county prosecutor is very important.”

Stierwalt and his office have problems dealing with the families of victims: such as the Limberios family, the Vitte family, the Jones family and the Burdine family.

“It is disappointing when a public official acts in a way that disregards concerns members of the public have,” said Sandusky Register editor Matt Westerhold. “At the very least Mr. Stierwalt has been rude to members of the public, reporters and editors.”