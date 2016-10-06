Deadline nears to register to vote

The good news: If you still aren't registered to vote, there's still time.

The bad news: You do have to get it done by Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in Ohio.

The Erie County Election Board — and the election boards of Ohio's other 87 counties — will be open late Tuesday night. Erie County's election board office at 2900 Columbus Ave. in the county government complex just north of the fairgrounds, will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, said Jennifer Ferback, director of the election board. (The board is on the first floor of the building that's right next to Columbus Ave.)

The election board also will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, but closed Monday for Columbus Day.

There are also other places where you can register to vote, or at least obtain the registration form: public libraries, drivers’ license offices, Ohio Job and Family Services offices, county treasurer offices. Voter registration forms also are available at MyOhioVote.com. But you still must register by Tuesday, or mail in a form that's postmarked by Tuesday.

Here is other useful information for voters:

• If you have already registered, Tuesday also is the last day to change your name or change your address. If you make a change after Tuesday, you will vote a provisional ballot on election day.

• Wednesday is the first day absentee ballots can be mailed out to voters and also the first day for in-person absentee voting.

• Absentee ballots do not require a voter ID, but if you vote in person on election day, you will need an ID. If you don't have an ID, by state law you can use a utility bill to establish who you are. The bill must have your name on it and your current address and must date to within the last 12 months.

• If you want to check your registration, go to the local election board site, electionsonthe.net/oh/erie/.

If you'd rather check over the phone, the election board welcomes your call, Ferback said. Call 419-627-7601.