7 local candidates participating in Huron political forum

In fact, during a special candidates forum, their constituents receive a special opportunity to ask them pressing and pertinent questions.

Seven local candidates vying for three area offices are scheduled to attend a question-and-answer event Oct. 18 at McCormick Junior High School. The event is sponsored by the Huron Library and the Huron Chamber of Commerce.

Among those expected to participate:

• 89th House District candidates Steve Arndt (R) and Larry Hartlaub (D)

• 2nd Senate District candidates Randy Gardner (R) and Kirk Halliday (D)

• Erie County commissioner candidates Jim Lang (D), Matt Old (R) and Pat Shenigo (D)

Want to go?

What: Candidates Forum involving local races

Where: McCormick Junior High School, 325 Ohio St., Huron

When: 6:30-8:15 p.m. p.m. Oct. 18

Who: Anyone can attend and ask a question.