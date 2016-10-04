Husted rips 'news' report

“A Christian myself, I take offense to reading such unbelievable lies from a publication alleging Christian ties,” Husted said in a Tuesday press release, referring to Christian Times, which ran the story on its website.

““My office has learned of a post making its rounds on the internet claiming that tens of thousands of fraudulent ballots were found in a warehouse in Franklin County, designed to rig the election for Hillary Clinton. This post is both false and intentionally misleading,” Husted said.

“The photo accompanying the post is, quite obviously, a slightly doctored version of a photo used in a 2015 article about election results in the United Kingdom,” he said.

Husted, a Republican, issued the statement after learning that the false story is circulating on the Internet.

Franklin County’s election board issued a news release Saturday denouncing the story as “absolutely fake.”

“Absentee voting in Ohio and Franklin County does not begin until Wednesday October 12, 2016. The only ballots that have been printed and mailed are for military and citizens living outside the United States. Not one single ballot has been mailed to anyone in Franklin County, Ohio, or a registered Franklin County resident that has requested a ballot be mailed to another address within the United States,” the release said.

Snopes.com also has said the article is false.

“No one from this so-called-news outlet bothered to call the Franklin County Board of Elections or the Ohio Secretary of State’s office to verify any facts,” Husted said. “It was a deliberate attempt to deceive and mislead. We already get enough of that from the candidates. Enough already."