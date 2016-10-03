Kelleys campaigns for support on renewal levy

Best of all: If approved, the amount wouldn’t cost island homeowners a single cent more than what they’re paying now.

Here’s a breakdown of the levy’s particulars:

The issue: 1.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses; to begin in 2017 if approved

• Cost to a $100,000 homeowner: $42.66 a year, the same rate currently being paid

• Money created: If approved, about $94,500 each year would be generated for current expenses, the same amount produced today.

• Purpose: The levy aims to provide enough money to ensure local officials can fund basic government services, such as zoning, legal, maintenance, upkeep of buildings, financial, law enforcement, justice departments and more.

• Why: “The levy is necessary to have sufficient revenue to continue services to the community,” village treasurer Claudia Brown said. “There will be a decrease in the functions of the services to the community,”

