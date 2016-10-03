Florence's road map for success? Voters must approve levy

Local workers want township residents to approve a levy on the fall ballot which would specifically fund road repairs.

Here’s a breakdown of the levy’s particulars:

The issue: 1-mill, five-year additional levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; to begin this year if approved

• Cost to a $100,000 homeowner: $35 a year, which represents a completely new tax issue

• Money created: If approved, about $70,800 each year would be generated for road repairs. Township officials today pay for road repairs out of their everyday operating budget. Creating a new funding source would free up money for other government services, such as cemetery, fire and zoning operations.

• Purpose: The money would help fund road repairs.

• Why: “We will continue to do the best with the funds we have, however, as the cost of materials increase, we (have to) do less without additional funds,” township fiscal officer Misty Johannsen said.

