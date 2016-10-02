Local debates an American tradition

We get it.

The Register has brought the debate format to political contests across the region consistently for nearly a decade, bringing candidates and constituencies together.

BGSU Firelands College became a partner for the “In Schools Debates” program, designed to give students the driver's seat in questioning candidates for races in their communities. It’s a natural fit and the college’s support makes the program stronger.

This month, the Register will produce a record 8 debates, more than in any other campaign season.

Community newspapers have been embedded in their communities since the founding of the nation. We've been an integral part of the great American experiment, and intrgral to the development of our communities.

The Register news team, its ownership family and its publisher are proud to carry on that tradition and serve our communities.

Let the debates begin.