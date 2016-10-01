Overmyer has few options

“There is nothing that prohibits him from running. The votes still matter,” said Joshua Eck, press secretary with the Ohio Board of Elections.

Overmyer is running for re-election against independents James Consolo and Christopher Hilton.

A three-judge panel provisionally suspended Overmyer from his elected position after he was indicted Aug. 23 on 43 criminal counts, 38 of which are felonies.

The charges allege he illegally obtained prescription opiates, stole county funds and tampered with records.

Overmyer can contest the panel's decision. If he does not contest that decision within an allotted timeframe, the three-judge panel's provisional decision will automatically become its final decision, and Overmyer will be officially suspended.

The Sandusky County Republican Committee has the power once the suspension is finalized to begin the process to gather resumes and vote to officially name an interim sheriff, said Sandusky County Commissioner Dan Polter.

Capt. Steve Stotz, who was third in command, was authorized by Judge John Dewey to take over the sheriff's duties and run the sheriff's department after Overmyer was indicted.

Chief Deputy Bruce Hirt retired after Overmyer’s indictment.

Stotz will remain acting sheriff for the immediate future, Polter said.

“We will keep him in place and let the (Republican Party) Central Committee make its decision,” Polter said.

Stotz did not return calls seeking comment on whether he would apply to be considered for the job.

The Central Committee will accept applications after 14 days and will schedule a meeting, Sandusky County Republican Vice Chairman Ben Decker said.

Decker did not know all of the candidates who has expressed interest in the position saying applications would go to Republican Central Committee chair Justin Smith.

Smith did not return calls seeking comment

For Overmyer, the suspension will likely lead to a trial unless he reaches a plea deal.

Overmyer's trial date was set for March before visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove.

If convicted on any of the 38 felony charges Overmyer will no longer be eligible to hold office.

Overmyer earns $69,000 a year.

If the panel's decision to suspend Overmyer is upheld he will continue to receive that salary while the trial occurs. If he is convicted, however, the county could request he return the money he received during his suspension, said Theresa Garcia, Sandusky County Administrator.

Early voting begins on Oct. 12.