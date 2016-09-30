Berlin Heights want voters to raise taxes for various projects

Berlin Heights representatives want village voters to approve a levy on the fall ballot. If approved, the levy would create new money for road work, sewer improvements and other pressing projects.

Here’s a breakdown of the levy’s particulars:

The issue: 4-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses; to begin in 2017 if approved

• Cost to a $100,000 homeowner: $140 a year, up from $84.90 paid today

• Money created: If approved, about $59,300 each year would be generated for general everyday expenses, up from about $44,900 budgeted today

• Purpose: The levy aims to provide enough money for road and storm sewer maintenance along with various improvement projects

• Why: “ It will be extremely difficult for the village to undertake road and storm sewer line repairs,” Berlin Heights Mayor CJ Kamm said. “Larger grant funded projects will also be less likely, as most grant applications require 50 percent matching funds from the village.”