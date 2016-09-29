Bay View needs OK from voters on new tax levy

Also occurring 30 years ago: Bay View residents last approved a levy to raise property taxes for basic government services.

Fast-forward to today, and village officials need voters’ support once again. They placed a levy for new tax money on the fall ballot.

Here’s a breakdown of the levy’s particulars:

The issue: 3-mill, five-year replacement levy for current operating expenses; to begin later this year if approved

• Cost to a $100,000 homeowner: $100 a year, up from $40 a year paid today

• Money created: If approved, about $38,700 each year would be generated for general everyday expenses, up from $17,900 budgeted today.

• Purpose: The levy aims to provide enough funding to properly fund basic government services, such as police.

• Why: “We have not had a replacement levy since 1986, and our current expenses are continuing to increase,” Bay View Mayor Barb Wobser said. “If this levy does not pass, there definitely will be cuts that will have to be made. Possibly brush grinding, leaf pickup and snow removal would be just a few. We have done our very best to keep the everyday operations of the village going with the amount of money we receive. Previous administrations chose not to add to the levy, and now, 30 years later, we have no choice. Am I happy about it? No, because I also have to pay taxes, but we have to do what is best for our village.”

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel