Ohio military, overseas voters can now cast ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio military and overseas voters can now cast ballots for the November presidential election.

The office of Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted says absentee voting for military and overseas voters began Saturday. Those who have not yet registered or requested an absentee ballot can still do so. Voters casting ballots from afar can track the status of their mailed ballots online.

Early voting for other Ohioans begins on Oct. 12, the day after the state’s voter registration deadline.

Residents can vote absentee by mail or in person without having to give a reason.

Online:

OhioMilitaryVotes.com

OhioVoterPassport.com