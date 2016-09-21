They're with Hillary

PORT CLINTON — She has a plan. He doesn’t.

Mayors campaigning for Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said the choice between her and Republican presidential candiate Donald Trump is clear.

“This is the most important race of my lifetime,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said. “The difference between the two candidates is so stark. I’m really supporting her for what she’ll do for Ohio cities.”

The mayors, traveling across the state in the Ohio Cities Together Bus Tour, stopped by Port Clinton and Sandusky Wednesday evening. The tour is comprised of influential Democratic mayors who believe Trump isn’t qualified to lead the U.S.

“There really isn’t another option,” former Jacksonville, Fla., Mayor Alvin Brown said. “The other candidate has offended every constitutiant and group in this country. She has a proven track record; she’s qualified; and she has a plan.”

The mayors’ multi-day bus tour kicked off in Dayton Tuesday and made its way across the state toward Cleveland.

Whaley and Brown were guests on the Register’s talk program Between the Lines Live Wednesday evening. They implored locals to vote for Clinton, citing her experience and ability to work with both Democrats and Republicans.

“She’s the most qualified candidate to run for president; period,” Brown said. “This election is about the future; about kids’ hopes, dreams and aspirations. Our goal as mayors is to help communities understand that Hillary can be a part of that.”

The mayors emphasized Clinton’s plan to develop an economy that can benefit both the rich and poor.

“We need a president with a vision for America,” Brown said. “She’s going to focus on small businesses and entrepreneurs. She knows cities. Her five-year plan, which she will pass in her first 100-days, will focus on rebuilding streets, highways, crumbling schools and jobs.”

