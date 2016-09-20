Quarry waste disposal application sparks call for meeting

Rocky Ridge Development LLC has asked to store lime waste material from the Toledo plant at what is now named the Rocky Ridge Quarry at 14591 W. Toussaint, Graytown. The Toledo plant needs to move the waste away so that it can continue the plant expansion it has been carrying out to reduce the risk of a repeat of the August 2014 water crisis, when harmful algal bloom contamination shut down the Toledo water system for several days.

Local critics of the project in Benton Township say they worry the project could harm the local water supply and harm Lake Erie's water.

State Sen. Randy Gardner, R-Bowling Green, said he's taken no position on whether the project is a good idea, but said a public meeting would allow citizens to pose questions and allow EPA officials to to provide what information is available now. He said he's asked EPA officials to make that happen.

"I think the most important thing those who work for the public can do is listen," he said.

"I think it's time for EPA to participate in the public forum," he said.

Gardner said he doesn't care whether the EPA hosts a public meeting itself or participates in someone else's meeting, but said residents of the area need to have a place to pose questions to the state agency.

State Rep. Steve Arndt, R-Port Clinton, said he also has asked the state EPA for a public meeting.

Arndt said he realizes that the EPA is studying the proposal and does not have all of the answers yet. But the EPA can still explain to the residents what is being proposed and how the state agency carries out its review, he said.

Ohio EPA director Craig Butler's spokeswoman, Heidi Griesmer, said the agency will consider a meeting if the application moves forward.

"Ohio EPA is early in the review process of the revised application. Our review is based on science and engineering, and with consideration to what is protective of human health and the environment. If this application continues to move forward, the agency would then consider talking with interested parties before a decision is made," she replied.

The EPA hasn't said when it will make a decision.

"We don’t have a timeline for when Ohio EPA will have an answer to the applicant at this site," said Heather Lauer, an EPA spokeswoman.

Rich Loth is a leader in the group of local residents who have been asking question and expressing worry about the project.

Loth said he wants to make sure the lime deposits won't harm local water supplies, and also wonders if there are plans afoot to put dredged material from the Maumee River into the quarry.

"The quarry provides water for all of the wells in the area," Loth said. "If the ground water becomes contaminated, there is no going back."

Loth said he's had trouble getting much information from EPA officials, and he said a public forum is a good idea.

"How about having a public comment period?" he said. "How about having a meeting and talking to people?"