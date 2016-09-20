Local Trump and GOP office to open Friday

Kamm has a good answer for his next round of phone calls.

The Donald Trump campaign and Republican Party are opening a campaign headquarters Friday on U.S. 250 in Perkins Township. It will be the Trump campaign headquarters but also the source for supporting local candidates, Kamm said.

"It will be a one stop shop for all Republican signs and campaign materials for all of our candidates in Erie County," he said.

"If you want to volunteer to help out in any race, you can come in to sign up," Kamm said.

The new office also will serve Ottawa County, said Carolyn Adams, chairman of the Ottawa County Republican Party.

Kamm said he's pleased the office is opening up, because of the interest he's seen in Trump and other GOP candidates.

"There's a lot of energy there," he said.

The office will feature Trump-Pence yard signs and bumper stickers.

Campaign materials also will be available for the local candidates Republicans are supporting: State Sen. Randy Gardner, R-Bowling, who is seeking re-election; state Rep. Steve Arndt, R-Port Clinton, seeking a full term after being appointed to the post, and Matt Old, seeking a seat on the Erie County Commissioners.

Arndt and Old have confirmed they will attend the event, Kamm said.

Trump has already made numerous visits to Ohio, a key swing state in presidential elections, but neither he nor Gov. Pence is expected to show up Friday.

Polls show a tight race in Ohio between Trump and Hillary Clinton. A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Trump slightly ahead in Ohio.

Want to Go?

WHAT: Grand opening of local Donald Trump and Republican Party headquarters.

WHEN: Noon Friday, Sept. 23.

WHERE: 6011 Milan Road, basement of the Best Western Hotel.

HOURS: The political office will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.