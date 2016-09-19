Want to vote this fall? Better register by Oct. 11

That means any person who wants to cast a ballot for the Nov. 8 election must sign up prior to Oct. 11. It’s also the last date voters can change their address or name. All elections board offices are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 11.

People can register to vote at several locations, including the BMV, county treasurer’s office, public libraries and your local board of elections. People can also print out an online form and either mail or hand it into your local board office.

To register, people, on the form, must provide either the last four digits of their Social Security number or their Ohio driver’s license number.

Local election board office contact information

• Erie County Board of Elections: 419-627-7601; 2900 Columbus Ave., Sandusky

• Huron County Board of Elections: 419-668-8238; 180 Milan Ave., Norwalk

• Ottawa County Board of Elections: 419-898-3071; 8444 Ohio 163, Oak Harbor

• Sandusky County Board of Elections: 419-334-6180; 2020 Countryside Drive, Fremont