Presidential campaigns sending speakers to lakes conference here

But representatives from the two campaigns each have agreed to send an environmental official to address attendees Thursday at the Great Lakes Restoration Conference, Tuesday through Thursday at Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point

The annual conference is presented by Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition. It attracts hundreds of people.

As the Register reported earlier this month, the convention has been trying for three presidential elections now, including the current one, to get candidates for president to speak to them about their plans for the Great Lakes, which hold 21 percent of the Earth's supply of surface fresh water and which are vital to a large region of the U.S.

So far, they haven't been able to get any presidential candidates to attend.

But the Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition announced Monday both campaigns will send representatives.

The Trump campaign will be represented by Mike Budzik, former chief of the Ohio Division of Wildlife during the Gov. Bob Taft administration. Hillary Clinton will be represented by David Hayes, former deputy secretary of the Department of the Interior in President Barack Obama's administration.

Budzik will go first, speaking at 9 a.m. Thursday for 45 minutes. After a brief intermission, Hayes will speak at 11:10 a.m. and also will get 45 minutes. People who can't be there can watch live on Facebook at facebook.com/healthylakes/.

“Millions of people are counting on the next president of the United States to stand up for the Great Lakes,” said Todd Ambs, campaign director for the Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition.

“We look forward to hearing from Clinton and Trump representatives to learn how they intend to tackle the ongoing serious threats to the Great Lakes," Ambs said. "It will be imperative for the next president to embrace a strong Great Lakes restoration platform to protect the drinking water, health, jobs, and way of life for the millions of people who call this region home.”