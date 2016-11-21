National movement seeks to ban cat declawing as cruel

The practice is becoming controversial in the U.S., too. Lawmakers in New Jersey have taken steps to become the first state to ban cat declawing.

Last week, Assembly Bill 3899, to ban declawing of cats and other animals, won approval in a committee of the New Jersey Assembly (the state's equivalent of the Ohio House.)

The Agriculture and Assembly Resources Committee approved the measure 3-1, with one member abstaining, sending it to the full Assembly for a vote.

"Declawing is a barbaric practice that more often than not is done for the sake of convenience rather than necessity," said Assemblyman Troy Singleton, a Democrat. His bill would make declawing a crime, punishable by a $1,000 fine, up to six months in jail, or a civil penalty of up to $2,000.

Singleton thinks the bill may advance further, said Hilary Beckett, the lawmaker's chief of staff.

"The Assemblyman is hopeful it will be posted soon and receive positive consideration from his colleagues," she wrote in an email.

New Jersey lawmakers also are considering an identical New Jersey Senate bill, S 2410, which so far hasn't made it out of committee.

An anti-declawing bill also was introduced in New York but didn't pass. There's no sign yet that a similar bill has been introduced in Ohio.

According to the Paw Project, a nonprofit advocacy group, cat declawing is banned in much of Europe, including Germany, Norway and Switzerland, and is banned in eight California cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Santa Monica.

The anti-declawing movement has a celebrity spokescat, City the Kitty, whose official website lists veterinary practices in the U.S. that ban declawing.

There are relatively few in Ohio, and none in the Sandusky area. But declawing isn't done at several Ohio practices, including Health & Harmony Animal Hospital in Columbus.

Dr. Kimberly West said she and her business partner and fellow vet, Dr. Evelyn Bowden, agreed not to perform cat declawing when they opened Health & Harmony about four years ago.

"We feel as veterinarians it's an inhumane and unnecessary procedure," West said in a phone interview with the Register.

She said cats can suffer from phantom pain after the procedure.

"It's an actual amputation of the whole digit," she said. "You're not just taking off the nails. You're taking off the nails and the bone it's associated with."

She said she educates her clients about alternatives, including providing cat scratching posts, trimming cats' nails and putting on soft paws, plastic nail caps that can be put on the tips of the claws.

West said many veterinary students from The Ohio State University visit her practice.

"A lot of the students, they're on board. They get it," she said. "They certainly don't look at it like we're crazy."

The Humane Society of Erie County has taken no position on cat declawing, said Barbara Hargreaves, executive director of the organization, but it does not declaw cats when the animals are being spayed or neutered.

"We would not declaw any of our animals," she said. "We have a lot of people who call here who want declawed cats."

Cat declawing is considered relatively routine for young cats, said Melissa Gundlach, a veterinary technician at the humane society.

The main concerns are pain for the cat and what happens if the cat gets outside, she said. A declawed cat can't climb trees or defend himself.

"As long as it's done appropriately with pain management, I guess I don't have an opinion either way," Gundlach said. "There's certainly good and bad ways to do anything."