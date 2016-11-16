Cats available for adoption

TAYLOR — Taylor is a 2 year, 2 month old female cat and is friendly and loves to purr.

SANDRA — Sandra is a 7 year, 5 month old female cat who is independent but also a lap cat.

DASHELL — Dashell is a 5 month old male kitten and is energetic and playful.

BEATRIX — Beatrix is a 2 year 6 month old female cat who is talkative and full of personality.

The Humane Society, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky is open for adoptions from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed Wednesday and Sunday. Normal adoption fees are: Cats/kittens $50-$75; adoption fees for dogs/puppies vary. The fees include spaying/neutering and first shots if the kitten is at least 3 months old. For information call 419-626-6220.