Dogs available at local pound

BOOTS — Boots is a 13-year-old housebroken, crate-trained neutered male Shih-Tzu. Very shy at first but warms up fairly quickly. Would do better in a home with another dog and no small children.

ROCKY — Rocky is a 3 year old housebroken, crate-trained neutered male beagle mix. He is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along with other dogs and does not mind cats.

The Erie County Dog Pound, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Township, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adoptions are from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Adopting a dog costs $50 to $100, including license and first shots. If you have other animals, you can schedule a meet-and-greet with the potential new pet. 419-627-7607.