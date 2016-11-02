Dogs available for adoption.

T-BONE — T-bone is a 2 to 3 year old housebroken, crate-trained male Labrador mix. He knows how to sit and shake on command, is great on a leash and is good with other dogs.

TINY — Tiny is a 3 year old housebroken, crate-trained neutered male Shih Tzu. Very shy at first but warms up fairly quickly. Would do better in a home with another dog and no small children.

MITSY — Mitsy is a 6 year old housebroken, crate-trained spayed female Shih Tzu. Very shy at first but warms up fairly quickly. Would do better in a home with another dog and no small children

KIA — Kia is a 3 to 4 year old housebroken, crate-trained female Rottweiler mix. She does great on a leash and knows how to shake and sit on command. Also does great around kids and cats.

PRINCE — Prince is a 13 year old housebroken, crate-trained neutered male Shih-Tzu. Very shy at first but warms up fairly quickly. Would do better in a home with another dog and no small children.

BOOTS — Boots is a 13 year old housebroken, crate-trained neutered male Shih-Tzu. Very shy at first but warms up fairly quick. Would do better in a home with another dog and no small children.

The Erie County Dog Pound, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Township, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adoptions are from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Adopting a dog costs $50 to $100, including license and first shots. If you have other animals, you can schedule a meet-and-greet with the potential new pet. 419-627-7607.