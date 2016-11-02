Cats available for adoption

KOKO — Koko is a 3 year 8 month old female cat who is affectionate and sweet.

CHRISTIAN — Christian is a 3 year 1 month old male cat who loves attention but prefers not to be held long.

NORA — Nora is a 5 year 6 month old female cat who is curious and likes to talk.

PETE — Pete is an 8 month old male kitten who is outgoing and full of personality.

The Humane Society, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky is open for adoptions from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed Wednesday and Sunday. Normal adoption fees are: Cats/kittens $50-$75; adoption fees for dogs/puppies vary. The fees include spaying/neutering and first shots if the kitten is at least 3 months old. For information call 419-626-6220.